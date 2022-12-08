Iconic Tauranga 'seafood man' Bobby Parker laid to rest

Described by whānau as a "passionate seafood man", Robert Tonihi Palmer, affectionately known as 'Bobby', was laid to rest at Opureora Marae, Matakana Island, today.

By Taroi Black, Ethan Oneroa

Bobby passed away on Tuesday after a long, recurring battle with cancer. He was aged 68.

Bobby and his whānau are icons within the Tauranga community, establishing fresh fish markets under Bobby's name along Tauranga's Waterfront, Greerton and Papamoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife Akinihi Beckett-Palmer said when the business was first established three decades ago, it was difficult for them to be recognised due to the lack of trust in Māori-owned local businesses at the time.

"It was September 1996, and we walked in there, naiveness as anything to do with takeaways, public presentation.

Robert 'Bobby' Tonihi Palmer. (Source: Te Karere)

"It was very difficult because we were judged on our skin colour," she said.

More recently, Bobby's Fresh Fish Market has been dubbed one of the most popular takeaway stores in Tauranga, an effort Beckett-Palmer said came about from his passion to help troubled kids get off the streets and into the kitchen.

"I've picked up many on my way and they should've been at kura but they didn't go to school so I was like 'get in here, what are yous doing?'"

Bobby's son Brent Beckett-Palmer said he hopes to continue the legacy of his father by keeping the store running for generations to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The only thing that's gonna keep our family together is our shop...having everyone still come back and open the doors to everyone like how the old man always opened the doors to everybody."