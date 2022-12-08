Ed Sheeran adds three 'warm-up' shows for upcoming NZ tour

Ed Sheeran has added three “warm-up” shows to his upcoming tour of New Zealand and Australia.

The announcement was quietly announced, with Frontier Touring members being sent an email today offering them tickets.

The Shape of You singer will be playing these more exclusive and intimate shows at Wellington's Opera House - it means the windy city will be getting four shows instead of the originally planned one.

Sheeran's first official show on his + - = ÷ x tour will take place at Sky Stadium on 2 February.

He will then make his way up to Tāmaki Makaurau, where he’ll take the stage for two nights on 10 and 11 February at Eden Park.

After that, it's off to Australia for several shows across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.