One person is in a critical condition after an incident at a public pool in Auckland this afternoon.

Jubilee Pool Pukekohe. (Source: Google Maps)

Police and St John Ambulance were called to Jubilee Pool, Pukekohe, about 12.30pm.

St John confirmed one person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services haven't confirmed how the person came to be in critical condition.