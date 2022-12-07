Ukrainian solider lifts spirits with battlefield 'Pikachu' dance

Footage of a female Ukrainian soldier dancing while artillery can be heard firing in the background was posted to Twitter by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence this week.

Her defiant moves have been viewed more than eight million times since being posted on Monday.

"Morning Pikachu Dance. Winter has never been an obstacle to a good mood.🎥 by Operative #UAarmy," the post was captioned.

Some people on Twitter disparaged the post, saying things like: "I thought the war was something serious..."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user pointed out a similar video of a male soldier dancing on top of an armoured truck didn't receive the same criticism.

"It's almost as if it's not the dancing that infuriates them so much as the dancer not being barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen."

The video comes as Russia has unleashed a new wave of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine this week.