SH6 between Nelson, Blenheim to reopen next week after $15m repairs

After seven long weeks the main route between Nelson and Blenheim will reopen next weekend following $15 million in emergency repairs.

State Highway Six suffered significant damage in August's storm and four sites were in need of extensive repairs.

Media toured the repair sites today alongside Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnaulty, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith and officials.

Waka Kotahi's regional manager Mark Owen said the job was even bigger than originally anticipated.

"As the crews have been working it's almost like a design build as you go. They've dug down, found more complications. The scale of the work has got a bit larger."

Owen said a metre of rain hit this area during August's storm which has a significant impact on infrastructure.

"Where we've lost a lane - [had a] large underslip - has taken quite a significant geotechnical design to put a retaining wall back in that's going to be resilient for the future."

Around 120 people have been working on the repairs and so far removed 10,000 tonnes of gravel. The cost of the repairs is estimated to be $15.3 million.

McAnualty said the scale of the job was huge. "I think that for this to be lined up to be double sealed for traffic both ways in 10 days time - would be marvellous."

Smith said it was important that the road isn't just repaired, but improved.

"The part we're really pleased about is that Waka Kotahi's not just doing the job of fixing it but actually building it more resiliently and that gives us confidence that not only are we gonna get a job well done, but there's less chance of another storm locking out this main route."

While there is a detour in place it means the usually 1 hour, 45 minute trip takes around an hour longer.

The closure has sparked outrage for many in the top of the south. Some residents who live between the repair sites have only been able to come and go via convoy at certain times of the day.

Many in places like the Rai Valley, who often commute to Nelson, have had their lives thrown upside down.

What used to be a one-hour drive is now around four hours. Rai Valley business owner Jamie Knight said it's certainly been different.

"It's a lot quieter. It has it's advantages. You know you could probably cross the road in five minutes and not get run over."

But the impact on businesses like his who rely upon motorists is huge.

"As I understand people have reduced staff," Knight said. "We've reduced staff. You've just got to do what you can to get through it."

Origin Air has been flying daily between Nelson and Blenheim over the closure period, with many medical professionals in particular using the service.

Nelson oncologist Dr Steve Delany said the flights have made life much easier.

"It was a perfect day and it was eight minutes in the air so eight minutes compared to three hours."

SH6 between Nelson and Blenheim will reopen in the evening on Sunday, December 18.