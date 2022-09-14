Marlborough Sounds roads 'unrecognisable' after August storm

Roads in the Marlborough Sounds have been described as "unrecognisable" after last month's storm that wreaked havoc across the top of the south.
Officials in Marlborough have spent the last three weeks assessing the situation and showed 1News the damage up close.
The damage is extensive and widespread throughout the Marlborough Sounds, with landslides or dropouts every 100m in some areas.
"It's heart breaking to see the damage that's been done out there. Especially seeing that it's unrecognisable from what we've seen today".
So far 3100 faults have been identified, though that number is expected to grow. More than 670km of roads across the region have been affected.
While work is being done to clear the damage, most of the roads in the Marlborough Sounds are closed.
Among the worst hit is Kenepuru Road, which is one of the main routes in and out of the Marlborough Sounds.
It's the second time in a year that it's been damaged by a storm. Many parts of the road were still under repair from last year with $80 million set aside to fix it.
Locals want roads repaired
Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said shortly after the storm it's possible some areas might become boat access only, though it was too early to say.
Many residents 1News spoke to said that wouldn't be acceptable and the roads need to be fixed.
Robert Harper owns Sherrington Honey and has hives throughout the Marlborough Sounds.
"[It's] really important to have that road. There's 14 farms that link back to Havelock on this road," he said. "Thirty five thousand stock units that have to be moved every year".
Kristen Gerard's family have been in the Marlborough Sounds for six generations and she wants to ensure that can continue.
Life a 'logistical nightmare' for residents
"Obviously when you have a road for 20, 30 years when you're living out there and suddenly you have no road it is a bit of a headache for some people".
Gillian Neal was catching a ride back to Blenheim on the mail boat to run errands.
"We've got lots of appointments that we have to co-ordinate so they all come together on one day," Neal said. "So we go from this appointment to the next one".
"And then there will be the big grocery order.... so it's just a big logistical nightmare".
There's a $25 water taxi subsidy, though trips often cost hundreds of dollars one way.
A Marlborough District Council spokesperson said it's looking at the feasibility of extra support. "We encourage people to coordinate trips or deliveries with their neighbours to save costs and time".
The council is holding a public meeting at 4pm on Friday September 16 to provide an update on the recovery effort across Marlborough.