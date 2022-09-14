Marlborough Sounds homeowners unsure if they'll be able to rebuild

<br/> Homeowners in the Marlborough Sounds whose properties were destroyed by landslides in last month's storm say they're not sure if they'll be able to rebuild. In South East Bay, about an hour by boat from Havelock, 1News visited two homes left in ruins. Nikki Earle's family has had their batch for 35 years and it was her first time seeing the damage. "We saw the photos so that was sort of helpful in preparing us but when you see it in person, I mean there's no coming back from this," Nikki said. "It's just complete destruction and we can't get any of our special things out". Furniture has been thrown around the property, entire walls are gone and huge logs are going through the living room. <b>READ MORE: </b><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/02/marlborough-still-dealing-with-impact-of-major-storm/" target="_blank"><b>Marlborough still dealing with impact of major storm</b></a> The entire house and property is covered in mud at least knee deep, although in some parts the debris is touching the ceiling. Ninety-five homes in Marlborough have now been red or yellow stickered, with the most damage thought to be in the Marlborough Sounds. But due to how widespread the damage is, and the isolation of some of the affected communities, the full extent of the fallout is only becoming clear now. Also in South East Bay, just 100m from the Earles is the holiday home of Kirsty Campbell's family. It's been in the family for decades and 12 years ago her mother renovated it too. Now the house has been shunted 15m downhill and is on a 45 degree angle. A landslide of mud and logs is pressing on it from behind and the family is concerned it will eventually fall into the water. Kirsty said she was devastated when she first saw it. "The house has moved onto the deck, the decks have collapsed and the house has rolled forward onto what was a track and access way for other batch holders as well". A lot of the debris that has come down in South East Bay is huge logs from the forestry above. Kristy said homeowners have for a long time worried something like this might happen. "The forestry's been a huge concern for us. We didn't purchase our properties and build these homes with forestry behind us. That came later and there have been ongoing concerns for a number of years". A number of homes in the bay have been red or yellow stickered. They will have to wait for further assessment to see when, or if, they can rebuild. Nikki's brother Matt Earle says the family is taking it one day at a time. "I think if you look at the devastation of the hill it's pretty, you can just see how it will happen again".