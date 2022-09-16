'Priority roads' identified for reopening in Marlborough after storm

Marlborough District Council has identified "priority roads" it wants to reopen to the public as soon as possible following last month's storm.

A closed road in the Marlborough Sounds (Source: 1News)

However, a question mark remains over whether some of the roads in the Marlborough Sounds will ever be rebuilt.

In a community meeting held online this afternoon Marlborough Mayor John Leggett and officials updated residents, who they couldn't meet with in person because of the damage.

"What it comes down to ultimately is cost of reinstatement and there's a lot of work already been done by roading experts, by geotech engineers," Leggett said. "And safety concerns is obviously paramount from a council point of view".

"Whichever way this heads we will need government support. What the politicians are saying to us is it's not only Marlborough that is going to need support".

Last month's storm hit Nelson and Marlborough causing extensive damage to homes and roads.

There's 670km of road across Marlborough that was impacted. So far more 3248 faults have been identified, that's things like landslides and dropouts.

The damage in the Marlborough Sounds, to roads particularly, is extensive.

During today's meeting council officials laid out the roads it considered to be "priority" to reopen to the public as soon as possible.

That includes the likes of Queen Charlotte Drive, most of French Pass, Awatere Valley, Waihopai Valley, Northbank Road, Port Underwood Road and Opouri Road.

Left off the list was most of the Kenepuru Road, and connecting roads, which is home to a large swathe of Marlborough Sounds residents and businesses.

It's likely to be tough news for those who live in that area. 1News visited the Kenepuru Sounds last week and spoke to many residents and business owners who were adamant the road needed to be repaired.

There were also other roads which connect to Kenepuru Road and a handful of others throughout the Marlborough Sounds which weren't considered priority.

Marlborough District Council chief executive Mark Wheeler said the decisions about the future of the non-priority roads hadn't been decided.

"We really want to be able to provide road access but in some areas that may have to be reduced access for that to be able to be affordable".

Wheeler said the council needs to demonstrate that the roads can be resilient and financially sustainable. He said they also need to consider climate change and the potential for more weather events.

Many roads in the area were still awaiting repair after a storm last July. Repairs from that storm were expected to cost $85 million.

Around $40 million of that hadn't been spent, which the council has asked Waka Kotahi to re-allocate to the latest recovery effort.

Marlborough recovery manager Dean Heiford laid out the support currently available, including support with essential supplies and a $25 water taxi subsidy.

He said they were looking at whether that subsidy could be increased for those further out. Water taxis can cost hundreds of dollars one way.

"We must realise that a month in, all the easy stuff has been done. We're now getting onto the gnarly stuff, the stuff that is complex".

Further meetings will be held in the coming weeks with more specific groups of affected residents.