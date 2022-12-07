Ben Smith and Nasi Manu aiming to return Highlanders to glory

Highlanders legends Ben Smith and Nasi Manu have come back to the franchise in management roles and are hoping to lead the current playing group to glory.

Smith will be coming in four days a week but on reduced hours to help with the back three's counter attack, while Manu will work in an operations role to mentor players.

"It's exciting to be a part of and for me it's humbling to think I can add value," said Manu.

"It's not pressure but I really want to work hard in my role to help try make that happen."

Former All Black Smith may have taken up coaching already with Otago's NPC team but he never thought he would be back in Highlanders colours with a whistle in his hand.

"The good thing is I'm never heading off to work sore," Smith laughed.

"I don't have the bumps and bruises."

Ben Smith and Nasi Manu are back with the Highlanders and are hoping to return the franchise to its former glory. (Source: Photosport)

Manu and Smith are exciting signings for the Highlanders who are hoping to add another Super Rugby title to their trophy cabinet.

The first and only time that has happened was back in 2015 when Manu and Smith were leading the team.

"It was a building over a few years and we had such strong connections," Manu said.

"It's about helping add to that environment and helping these boys connect because at the end of the day if we care enough about each other or do all the little things right and it's just a bit of a recipe I guess, to creating history."

Manu battled cancer in 2019 before returning to play for Tonga and Otago, and also turned out for Mid Canterbury in this year’s Heartland Championship.

"When he used to play like I don't know if he was ever playing at 100%," said former team mate and current Highlanders forward James Lentjes.

"He'd always pushed through.