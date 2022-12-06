Ukraine's Zelensky to address NZ Parliament next week

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address New Zealand's Parliament next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed.

Zelensky listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky will address the House of Representatives via video link at 8am on Wednesday, December 14.

The decision was made by the Parliamentary Business Committee to host the president outside of normal Parliamentary sitting hours this afternoon, and has been confirmed with Ukraine.

"New Zealand is unequivocal in its condemnation of Russia's illegal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, its people, and its sovereignty," Ardern said in a statement this evening.

The prime minister called the address a "valuable opportunity to reiterate our support for Ukraine directly to President Zelensky and hear from him what the international community can do to continue to support its people, and its sovereignty".

"Russia has chosen war, and continues to pursue a path that is claiming an unthinkable number of innocent lives. It's also causing crippling economic pain on families and communities across the globe."

She reiterated calls for Russia to "do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine and end this war".

Zelensky's address will mark the second time a world leader has addressed New Zealand's Parliament. It comes after former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard addressed Parliament in 2011.