Ukraine's Zelensky to address NZ Parliament next week

Source: 1News

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address New Zealand's Parliament next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed.

Zelensky listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson.

Zelensky listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky will address the House of Representatives via video link at 8am on Wednesday, December 14.

The decision was made by the Parliamentary Business Committee to host the president outside of normal Parliamentary sitting hours this afternoon, and has been confirmed with Ukraine.

"New Zealand is unequivocal in its condemnation of Russia's illegal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, its people, and its sovereignty," Ardern said in a statement this evening.

The prime minister called the address a "valuable opportunity to reiterate our support for Ukraine directly to President Zelensky and hear from him what the international community can do to continue to support its people, and its sovereignty".

Read More

"Russia has chosen war, and continues to pursue a path that is claiming an unthinkable number of innocent lives. It's also causing crippling economic pain on families and communities across the globe."

She reiterated calls for Russia to "do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine and end this war".

Zelensky's address will mark the second time a world leader has addressed New Zealand's Parliament. It comes after former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard addressed Parliament in 2011.

New ZealandPoliticsUK and EuropeRussia invades Ukraine

Popular Stories

1

Cheers actress Kirstie Alley dies aged 71

2

Porsche driver jailed for sending photos of dying officers

3

Exclusive John Campbell interview with locked up teen ram-raiders

4

McDonald's chocolate soft serve to get NZ trial

5

Two residence visas accidentally issued to some applicants

6

The Clean co-founder Hamish Kilgour found dead after going missing

Latest Stories

Heavy rain, gales to lash upper North Island

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against ‘telepathic’ man

Cheers actress Kirstie Alley dies aged 71

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Swearing sounds similar across the world - research

Related Stories

Russia unleashes 'massive military attack' across Ukraine

Poll: MPs react to latest results as election year looms

Tukaki’s CV released after Ombudsman intervenes

'Wasn't one of my greatest interviews' - Jackson on Q+A appearance