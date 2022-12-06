Snake's wild ride on Aussie car bonnet caught on camera

A video of a snake hitching a ride on the bonnet of a car in Australia is racking up the views after being shared online.

Kerry Jenkins was travelling to Forster, New South Wales on the weekend, when the head of a snake popped out the front of the vehicle.

Jenkins is heard saying to her partner that the animal looked like a green tree snake, which are harmless to humans.

For the next minute or so, the snake can be seen whipping about, as it struggled to keep a grip on the car.

However, when the pair pulled over to let the snake escape, it slithered back into the vehicle.

Writing on TikTok, where the video was originally posted, Kerry said the animal had proven stubborn.

"We continued to drive home, and looked again on and off over the next few hours. With a torch we ended up seeing him, and my son tried to catch him and get him out and he darted back into the motor. Again unsuccessful.

"We waited overnight and I've looked again in the morning and found nothing. I would have assumed he got out and escaped.

"This afternoon (Dec. 5) my partner popped the bonnet (unfortunately without videoing) and he was sitting on top of the motor, my partner dropped the bonnet afraid. I opened it back up and we could see his tail sliding back into a crevice."

Green tree snakes can reach 1.8 metres in length and can be found throughout the northern tropics and eastern Australia.