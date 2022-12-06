Research shows processed foods can rot your brain

Ultra processed foods can contribute to cognitive decline, according to new research out of Brazil.

The study, published by JAMA Neurology, was carried out in six Brazilian cities with 10,775 participants aged between 35 and 74.

The research says the main outcomes were changes in cognitive performance over time "evaluated by the immediate and delayed word recall, word recognition, phonemic and semantic verbal fluency tests".

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, University of Auckland’s Professor Boyd Swinburn said the research is “loud and clear”.

He says ultra processed foods are made in factories, with ingredients you wouldn't have at home, like stabilisers and emulsifiers.

"Wherever we look, it's bad for us, the studies have been coming out left right and centre about this category of food, ultra processed foods being a strong predictor of heart disease, cancer, obesity mental health problems, and total mortality."

Swinburn said cutting ultra processed foods is easier said than done because they are highly addictive.

Potato chips. (Source: istock.com)

"They are specifically designed to hook us in, they've got the right amount of sugar, they've got the right amount of crunch, the right amount of salt, the're the right price, they're advertised to us all the time you know, we love them."

He said according to the study, Kiwis need to half their intake of this type of junk food.

Supermarkets often put unhealthy foods in the middle of the store, so Swinburn said it's a good idea to avoid this area when grocery shopping.

"From a national point of view, we should be doing what the WHO tells us, putting a tax on the junk foods and sugary drinks, making sure our schools don't have junk foods in them."

He said it would also help to ban junk food marketing to children.

"Why should we be advertising, allowing advertising of this kind of food that's doing damage to health to children.

"I'm afraid successive governments haven't made good progress on this at all."