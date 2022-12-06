Nasi Manu returns to 'best mates' at Highlanders

Nasi Manu, who co-captained the Highlanders with former All Black Ben Smith to a Super Rugby Championship in 2015, has returned to the franchise in an operations and player mentoring role.

He battled cancer in 2019 before returning to play for Tonga and Otago, and also turned out for mid-Canterbury in this year’s Heartland Championship.

He's yet to officially call time on his playing career, but as he looks ahead to his new job, speaks to 1News about returning to his "best mates" at the Highlanders.