Humidity between 90-100% in parts of NZ today - MetService

Towns and cities across New Zealand are suffering seriously humid conditions today, after a cool start to summer.

Jandals at a beach. (Source: istock.com)

According to MetService, at midday, a number of places across the country cleared the 90% humidity mark.

Cape Reinga was at 92%, Purerua was at 92%, Lumsden was at 92%, Milford Sound was at 96% and Secretary Island was at 97%.

And a number of further locations across the country are between 80% and 90%.

ADVERTISEMENT

It kicks off a patch of potentially rough weather for many.

🟡 Heavy Rain Watches have been issued for parts of Northland and Auckland, and the Coromandel Peninsula. It is likely that Coromandel will be upgraded to a 🟠 Heavy Rain Warning for Thursday.



🟡 A Strong Wind Watch is also in place for northern Aucklandhttps://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/AqZD4VV5P7 — MetService (@MetService) December 5, 2022

Heavy rain watches are in place for:

Eastern Northland, and Auckland north of Whangaparaoa including Great Barrier Island from 9am tomorrow to 12pm Thursday

Coromandel Peninsula from 10am tomorrow to 9pm Thursday

Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga from 12pm tomorrow to 12am Friday

And a strong wind watch is in place for northern Auckland and Whangaparaoa from 6pm tomorrow to 3pm Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said "there are a lot of moving pieces in the coming weather, especially rain towards the end of the week, so it's important to stay up to date with the latest forecasts".

💭 How does La Niña influence our climate? Watch this animation! ▶️



Fingers of tropical moisture (🟣) are commonly expected to reach down & touch New Zealand in the coming week.



Warm seas in the south-west Pacific are causing rising air & storminess, some of which reaches us! pic.twitter.com/pqMfskZyMM — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 5, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

"Although the settled weather is coming to an end, so too is the chilly start to summer," Owen said.

"Fingers of tropical moisture" are a factor in this week's hot weather, NIWA tweeted yesterday.

"It's time to dust off those fans," they said in an earlier tweet.

"Our weather will be connected to the tropics - this will be more common than normal this summer thanks to La Niña."