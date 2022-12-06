Heavy rain, gales to lash parts of North Island

Heavy rain and easterly gales are set to lash parts of the North Island tomorrow and Thursday.

A person holds an umbrella in the rain (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

It comes as a front, preceded by moist easterlies, moves onto northern New Zealand tomorrow, according to MetService.

A heavy rain watch is in place for eastern Northland, and Auckland north of Whangaparaoa, including Great Barrier Island, from 9am tomorrow to 12pm on Thursday; the Coromandel Peninsula from 10am tomorrow to 9pm on Thursday; and the Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga from from 12pm tomorrow to 12am on Friday.

Rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria for all affected areas during this time.

A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland about and north of Whangaparaoa from 6pm tomorrow to 3pm on Thursday.

For up to date information on the latest forecasts, click here.