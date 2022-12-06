Heavy rain, gales to lash parts of North Island

Heavy rain and easterly gales are set to lash parts of the North Island tomorrow and Thursday.

A person holds an umbrella in the rain (file picture).

It comes as a front, preceded by moist easterlies, moves onto northern New Zealand tomorrow, according to MetService.

A heavy rain watch is in place for eastern Northland, and Auckland north of Whangaparaoa, including Great Barrier Island, from 9am tomorrow to 12pm on Thursday; the Coromandel Peninsula from 10am tomorrow to 9pm on Thursday; and the Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga from from 12pm tomorrow to 12am on Friday.

Rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria for all affected areas during this time.

A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland about and north of Whangaparaoa from 6pm tomorrow to 3pm on Thursday.

