Two seriously injured in Wellington crash

Two people have been seriously injured following a two-car crash on State Highway 2 Western Hutt Rd this morning.

Police said the crash occurred at 4.45am on the northbound side of the road, just before the State Highway 58 turnoff.

Two people are being treated for serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Motorists heading northbound are advised they will not be able to take the SH58 turnoff and should take alternative routes.

Police said the northbound lane of State Highway 2, Western Hutt Rd is likely to remain closed for another couple of hours.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.