London-based Māori celebrate culture at annual Kirihimete show

Source: 1News

While Kiwis are busy getting the BBQ out of storage for the festive season ahead, on the other side of the world, it's all about hot chocolates, mulled wine and woollen Christmas jumpers.

One gathering which took place in London mixed the best of both worlds – the Kirihimete Concert hosted by Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club.

The gathering started small more than 60 years ago, and now is held in the city every year.

“It just keeps going because people need it, people want it,” said Esther Kerr Jessop, president of Ngāti Rānana.

Jessop said the concerts were born out of feelings of homesickness.

“There were so few Māori here … There were five of us who knew one another, and we were really mokemoke, really lonely for home,” she said.

The concert, which took place on the afternoon of 3 December in the heart of London, was a celebration of haka, waiata and whānau.

The festive cheer was much needed as the UK prepares to face a tough winter.

Christmas traditions are providing a welcome distraction from a cost of living crisis, soaring energy bills and war raging in Ukraine.

On Thursday evening (local time), the lights on the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree were turned on for the 75th time, much to the delight of Londoners.

The tree is sent from Norway every Christmas. It acts as a symbol of friendship, to thank the UK for its support in World War II.

The tradition has been taking place since 1947.

