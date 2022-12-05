Daily Organics kombucha pulled over alcohol levels

Three lines of Daily Organics kombucha have been recalled from sale over higher than permitted alcohol levels.

Bottles of Daily Organics kombucha (Source: Re: News)

It comes after a Re: News investigation found the three products had a higher level of alcohol than stated on the label.

Daily Organics kombucha was sold as a non-alcoholic beverage, which legally means they must have less than 1.15% alcohol.

Testing by internationally accredited Hill Laboratories found the company's original product had 2.8% alcohol, lemon and ginger had 3% and chai spices and ginger had 3.2%.

Last week, Foodstuffs North Island - which operates New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square supermarkets - took the products off its shelves.

Now, NZ Food Safety has issued a recall for the three products in both its 200ml and one litre sizes.

“The issue with Daily Organics kombucha is that it was found to have levels of alcohol content higher than permitted,” said NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Kombucha not formulated and sold as alcoholic kombucha should contain less than 1.15% alcohol. Alcohol is naturally present in low amounts due to the fermentation process required to make kombucha. NZFS testing showed levels ranging between 2.9% and 3.29%, making a 200ml bottle the equivalent of half a standard drink.

“To ensure consumers have correct information, Daily Organics are informing their customers of this issue.”

On its Facebook page Daily Organics said "it had become apparent that our living products has the possibility to increase in natural alcohol beyond the regulatory levels post manufacturing".

"This is likely due to the product being exposed to different temperatures and conditions along the supply chain and we are unable to control this at all points."