BurgerFuel to close stores for one day to 'celebrate staff'

Popular Kiwi fast food joint BurgerFuel will shut up shop for one day to "celebrate" its "epic staff".

BurgerFuel meal. (Source: BurgerFuel)

The nationwide closure will include all 60 stores, however some will open for business from 4pm onwards.

The closures will take place tomorrow, Tuesday December 6.

"Since ’95, we’ve been serving up gourmet burgers in an atmosphere as charged as our food, and it’s our people that create that atmosphere," the company said in an email today.

"Our staff are under high expectations to crank out great tasting food, quick smart, in a spick and span environment, delivered with first class customer service, and a smile… every day. Phew, that’s hard work!

"Then there’s those special legends that go the extra mile. The ones that put a wee note on your ZippyBox to make your day, or have your regular order waiting for you because they saw you walking up the street, or whip out the colouring sheet and pencils right on cue for an incoming kid meltdown.

"So, in acknowledgement of their commitment and contribution this year, our staff will be hanging up their aprons for the day to enjoy some well-deserved team bonding."

BurgerFuel released a list of stores that will open at 4pm, with a big chunk of them in Auckland where they have the most restaurants.

Store opening hours, Dec 6 and 7. (Source: BurgerFuel)

"We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," BurgerFuel added.

It previously closed stores for the day to offer staff training.