Auckland Airport travel warning due to job vacancies

More than 500 airport system roles have been filled after a job fair at Auckland Airport in July this year.

In a statement, the airport said while it's pleased 17% of the roles have been filled, 1600 remain vacant.

As a result travellers may experience longer wait times when flying this summer, the airport said.

The fair involved around 4000 job seekers connecting with 30 major airport employers who had around 3000 jobs on offer at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vacant roles are across several departments including cabin crew, security, warranted government officers, retail assistants, chefs, baristas, and cleaners, Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said.

“These are all crucial roles that help keep the airport ecosystem running smoothly. Travel has rebounded strongly after the borders re-opened and these businesses are crying out for staff from entry-level roles through to senior positions,” she said.

Travellers are asked to plan ahead and get to the airport early, as there may be queues and delays when departing and arriving in New Zealand.

“Everyone at Auckland Airport is incredibly excited to see travel returning and to help get people where they want to be these holidays. If you’re travelling this Christmas, we kindly ask for your patience as unfortunately, there could be some longer wait times,” she said.

Runway at Auckland Airport (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Hurihanganui said labour shortages occurring across many industries and is not an issue exclusive to airports.