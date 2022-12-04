Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Auckland

A motorcyclist who fled from officers in Auckland's Takanini has died after colliding with a ute.

"Around 11:50pm last night the motorcyclist was signalled by police to stop on Takanini School Road due to excessive speed," police said in a statement.

"The rider did not stop for police and turned onto Spartan Road.

"An initial pursuit was abandoned, and the fleeing rider turned onto Great South Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At the intersection with the northbound motorway ramps at Takanini, the rider went through a red light and collided with a ute."

The rider died at the scene. The three occupants of the ute were taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

“These events are always devastating,” Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said.

“It’s just not worth failing to stop for police, no matter what you think the consequences may be.

“You are risking your life and that of others.”