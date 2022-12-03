Over $91,000 raised for family of slain Sandringham dairy worker

In just eight days, a Givealittle page has raised nearly six figures for the family of Janak Patel, a 34-year-old dairy worker who was fatally stabbed nearly two weeks ago.

Mourners paying their respects at Rose Cottage Superette, where Janak Patel was fatally stabbed. (Source: 1News)

More than 1,844 people have donated $91,000 to Patel's family. The page says 100% of funds raised will be passed on to the family for them to use as they see fit.

The outpouring of donations follows a rise in retail-based criminal activity that hit a tragic new peak with Patel's murder at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, Auckland on November 23.

Dairies and shops across Aotearoa closed their doors for several hours in solidarity with Patel and his family on Monday, but also in protest at the government's response to ram-raids and other crimes impacting retail workers.

On the same day, a crowd of around 300 gathered outside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electorate office in Mt Albert - not far from where the stabbing happened - chanting "we want justice" and demanding better funding for protection.

In response, Cabinet quickly formed and announced a new multi-million dollar package to prevent retail crime, including a new fog cannon subsidy scheme.

Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group told 1News a second protest is planned in Auckland and Christchurch tomorrow.

He said the protest was called for by the Dairy and Business Owners Group, workers and members of wider communities, in response to "lawlessness and rising crime in New Zealand".

One man has been charged with murder over Patel's death. He is also facing an aggravated robbery charge. Two other men have been charged with robbery.