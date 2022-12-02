Police appeal after kiwifruit vines damaged in Bay of Plenty

Source: 1News

Police are investigating after 150 gold kiwifruit vines were deliberately cut at an orchard in the Bay of Plenty's Te Teko.

Gold kiwifruit (file image). (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred between October 24 and 26. Police are appealing for help from the public in identifying the person responsible.

Constable Wayne Lawrence, Te Teko's Rural Liaison Officer, said the damage was "a mindless act" which has set the vines back three years before they can be harvested again.

"The financial cost through loss of income and ongoing cost to repair the vines is also extremely high, to the point where the victim may never recoup what has been lost," Lawrence said.

"[The damage] has not only caused the victim a financial loss but also a considerable amount of emotional harm."

Te Teko's kiwifruit orchards are a significant employer in the area.

