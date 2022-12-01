Head Hunters lose Christchurch HQ in court decision

The Head Hunters motorcycle gang have had their Christchurch headquarters "taken off their hands" in what police called a "significant" court decision.

Forfeited Head Hunters headquarters in Christchurch. (Source: Supplied)

Police today announced its submission to the High Court to forfeit the Wigram property under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 was successful.

"Police initially restrained the property in 2017, following a major investigation the year prior into the gang’s involvement in organised crime and drug offences," police said in a statement.

"The Christchurch High Court has ordered the forfeiture of the property on Vickerys Road, along with $6162.30 seized from unlicensed gaming machines and a Harley Davidson motorcycle."

The original application was made as police alleged, "Christchurch based members and associates of the Head Hunters were deeply involved in the sale and supply of methamphetamine".

Police said "numerous improvements" had been made to the property after the Head Hunters took it over from the Epitaph Riders gang in 2015.

Police have another forfeiture application in process which seeks confiscation of the gang’s Auckland East chapter headquarters in Ellerslie.

That application is before the High Court and a hearing is set for that in late 2023.