A Head Hunters gang associate has been charged for allegedly speeding away from police in Auckland on Wednesday evening.

Headhunters. (Source: 1News)

Police say the 28-year-old has been charged with reckless driving, failing to stop and driving while disqualified.

The man will appear in Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Police say he fled police in Glen Eden around 7pm, and was tracked to Massey by the eagle helicopter.

The armed offenders squad attended the incident as a precaution.