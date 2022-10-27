Drugs, cash, guns seized in Head Hunters-linked Auckland raids

Source: 1News

GBL, LSD, meth, cocaine and cannabis were located as part of Head Hunters-linked raids by police this week.

Items seized in a Head Hunters-linked raid in Auckland's Browns Bay

Items seized in a Head Hunters-linked raid in Auckland's Browns Bay (Source: NZ Police)

Police say they carried out a number of searches in the past two days into what they call a drug syndicate involved in the making and distributing of drugs in Auckland.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Browns Bay and charged with possession for supply of GBL and LSD, unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm and four counts of unlawfully possessing explosives.

Other charges also relate to theft and drugs offences.

Bottles of GBL

Bottles of GBL (Source: NZ Police)

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said during the raids, three 15 gram bottles of GBL, a large quantity of LSD and smaller quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis were found.

A Tec-9 sub-machine gun along with ammunition was also seized, as well as $25,000 in cash. Allegedly stolen tools and jewellery were also found.

The raids are part of the ongoing Operation Cobalt, which is targeting offending by gangs.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Wellington couple went to work after $16 million Lotto win

2

Scott Robertson: I'm here and ready for the All Blacks job

3

All Blacks: Tuivasa-Sheck, Perofeta to start v Japan

4

Covid transmission from cruise ship can be mitigated - modeller

5

12 arrested in Central Otago after Facebook drug network busted

Latest Stories

One charger to rule them all: Apple ditching the lightning cable

Community nurses strike nationwide demanding pay parity

12 arrested in Central Otago after Facebook drug network busted

Natureland staff call for return of stolen water dragons

Covid transmission from cruise ship can be mitigated - modeller

Related Stories

12 arrested in Central Otago after Facebook drug network busted

Phil Goff appointed as next High Commissioner to the UK

Two hospitalised after crash in Auckland's Remuera

Desley Simpson Auckland's new deputy mayor