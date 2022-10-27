Drugs, cash, guns seized in Head Hunters-linked Auckland raids

GBL, LSD, meth, cocaine and cannabis were located as part of Head Hunters-linked raids by police this week.
Police say they carried out a number of searches in the past two days into what they call a drug syndicate involved in the making and distributing of drugs in Auckland.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Browns Bay and charged with possession for supply of GBL and LSD, unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm and four counts of unlawfully possessing explosives.
Other charges also relate to theft and drugs offences.
Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said during the raids, three 15 gram bottles of GBL, a large quantity of LSD and smaller quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis were found.
A Tec-9 sub-machine gun along with ammunition was also seized, as well as $25,000 in cash. Allegedly stolen tools and jewellery were also found.
The raids are part of the ongoing Operation Cobalt, which is targeting offending by gangs.