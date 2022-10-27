Drugs, cash, guns seized in Head Hunters-linked Auckland raids

GBL, LSD, meth, cocaine and cannabis were located as part of Head Hunters-linked raids by police this week.

Items seized in a Head Hunters-linked raid in Auckland's Browns Bay (Source: NZ Police)

Police say they carried out a number of searches in the past two days into what they call a drug syndicate involved in the making and distributing of drugs in Auckland.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Browns Bay and charged with possession for supply of GBL and LSD, unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm and four counts of unlawfully possessing explosives.

Other charges also relate to theft and drugs offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bottles of GBL (Source: NZ Police)

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said during the raids, three 15 gram bottles of GBL, a large quantity of LSD and smaller quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis were found.

A Tec-9 sub-machine gun along with ammunition was also seized, as well as $25,000 in cash. Allegedly stolen tools and jewellery were also found.

The raids are part of the ongoing Operation Cobalt, which is targeting offending by gangs.