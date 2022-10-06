Head Hunters gang member charged after drugs, firearm seized

A patched Head Hunters gang member has been arrested and illegal drugs and a firearm have been seized following a search of a home in Auckland today.

Cash, illegal drugs and a firearm seized following a search at a home in Auckland. (Source: New Zealand Police)

The search was carried out at a home on Postman Road, in Dairy Flat, this morning as part of Operation Cobalt, a police operation targeting criminal activity involving gangs, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement.

The armed offenders squad assisted with the search.

Proctor said police were targeting alleged illegal activity involving members of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang.

“During our search of the property today police located a prohibited semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and a quantity of drugs,” she said.

Nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine, 1kg of pseudoephedrine and more than $5000 in cash was also seized.

A 38-year-old man is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow charged with a "raft of serious offences", including unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Further charges relating to the possession of a substance with intent to manufacture and possession of methamphetamine for supply have also been filed, Proctor said.

In addition, two men, aged 32 and 47, have appeared in court over unpaid fines.

“Police will continue to hold those to account who are found to be engaging in this sort of activity," Proctor said.

"We cannot rule out further charges being filed as part of our ongoing enquiries into this matter.”