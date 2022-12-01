Covid restrictions lifted in Guangzhou, unrest continues

Covid-19 restrictions have abruptly eased in parts of the Chinese city of Guangzhou after clashes between protesters and police.

Residents stand in line for their routine Covid-19 tests (Source: Associated Press)

While lockdowns have been lifted in about half of the city’s districts, unrest continues - footage circulating online shows security personnel in hazmat suits taking cover under riot shields.

The disturbance was in the Hai-Zhu district, where much of the area has been in lockdown since late October.

Other footage by Reuters shows crowds toppling PCR testing tents.

China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces," following the largest street demonstrations in decades by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. A massive show of force by the security services Wednesday sought to deter further protests.

The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission released late Tuesday followed protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and several other cities.

While it did not directly address the protests, the statement was a reminder of the party’s determination to enforce its rule.

Hundreds of SUVs, vans and armoured vehicles with flashing lights were parked on city streets while police and paramilitary forces conducted random ID checks and searched people's mobile phones for photos, banned apps or other potential evidence that they had taken part in the demonstrations.

The number of people detained at the demonstrations and in follow-up police actions is not known.

While reports and videos of the protests have flourished online before being scrubbed by government censors, they have been ignored entirely by the strictly controlled state media.

Most protesters focused their ire on the "zero-Covid" policy that has placed millions under lockdown and quarantine, limiting their access to food and medicine while ravaging the economy and severely restricting travel. Many mocked the government's ever-changing line of reasoning, as well as claims that "hostile outside foreign forces" were stirring the wave of anger.

Yet bolder voices called for greater freedom and democracy and for Xi, China's most powerful leader in decades, as well as the party he leads, to step down — speech considered subversive and punishable with long prison terms. Some held up blank pieces of white paper to demonstrate their lack of free speech.

The weekend protests were sparked by anger over the deaths of at least 10 people in a fire on November 24 in China's far west that prompted angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by anti-virus controls.

Authorities eased some controls and announced a new push to vaccinate vulnerable groups after the demonstrations but maintained they would stick to the "zero-Covid" strategy.

The party had already promised last month to reduce disruptions, but a spike in infections swiftly prompted party cadres under intense pressure to tighten controls in an effort to prevent outbreaks. The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported 37,612 cases detected over the previous 24 hours, while the death toll remained unchanged at 5,233.

A delivery rider stands near a policeman monitoring inside a police vehicle parked near the site of last weekend's protest in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

Beijing's Tsinghua University, where students protested over the weekend, and other schools in the capital and the southern province of Guangdong sent students home in an apparent attempt to defuse tensions. Chinese leaders are wary of universities, which have been hotbeds of activism, including the Tiananmen protests.

Police appeared to be trying to keep their crackdown out of sight, possibly to avoid encouraging others by drawing attention to the scale of the protests. Videos and posts on Chinese social media about protests were deleted by the party’s vast online censorship apparatus.

"Zero Covid" has helped keep case numbers lower than those of the United States and other major countries, but global health experts, including the head of the World Health Organisation, increasingly say it is unsustainable. China dismissed the remarks as irresponsible.

Beijing needs to make its approach "very targeted" to reduce economic disruption, the head of the International Monetary Fund told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Economists and health experts, however, warn that Beijing can't relax controls that keep most travellers out of China until tens of millions of older people are vaccinated. They say that means "zero Covid" might not end for as much as another year.