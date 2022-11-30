Suitcase murder suspect to appear in court today

The woman charged over the deaths of two children, whose remains were found in suitcases earlier this year, is due to appear in court today.

She arrived in the country yesterday having been surrendered to New Zealand authorities by South Korea. In a statement, the Korean Ministry of Justice confirmed the 42-year-old was handed over at Incheon International Airport, in Seoul.

The ministry says it also handed over "significant pieces of evidence" alongside the female suspect.

The woman will appear in the Manukau District Court today, where she will face two charges of murder.

The bodies of two school-aged children were found in the Auckland suburb of Clendon in August. It's thought they were aged between five and ten and had been dead for several years.

The suitcases they were found in had been purchased in an online storage unit auction - and uncovered when the buyers began unpacking the unit.

The buyers are unconnected to the deaths.

The subsequent homicide investigation led to the arrest of the woman, believed to be the children's mother, in Ulsan, South Korea on September 15.