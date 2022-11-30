Suitcase murder suspect to appear in court today

Source: 1News

The woman charged over the deaths of two children, whose remains were found in suitcases earlier this year, is due to appear in court today.

She arrived in the country yesterday having been surrendered to New Zealand authorities by South Korea. In a statement, the Korean Ministry of Justice confirmed the 42-year-old was handed over at Incheon International Airport, in Seoul.

The ministry says it also handed over "significant pieces of evidence" alongside the female suspect.

The woman will appear in the Manukau District Court today, where she will face two charges of murder.

The bodies of two school-aged children were found in the Auckland suburb of Clendon in August. It's thought they were aged between five and ten and had been dead for several years.

Read More

The suitcases they were found in had been purchased in an online storage unit auction - and uncovered when the buyers began unpacking the unit.

The buyers are unconnected to the deaths.

The subsequent homicide investigation led to the arrest of the woman, believed to be the children's mother, in Ulsan, South Korea on September 15.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAucklandAsia

Popular Stories

1

Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands

2

Parents refuse vaccinated donor blood for sick baby's surgery

3

US court orders ban on New Zealand exports of several fish species

4

One dead after car, truck collide in Napier, closing SH2

5

The new budget-friendly Auckland hotel with a unique twist

6

1.8m Kiwi phone numbers potentially exposed in WhatsApp data scrape

Latest Stories

Rashford at the double as England overwhelm Wales

Aussie sunscreen company fined 280k for false protection factor

Twitter ends enforcement of Covid misinformation policy

NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid

Jacinda Ardern, Finland's Sanna Marin speak

Related Stories

Parents refuse vaccinated donor blood for sick baby's surgery

The new budget-friendly Auckland hotel with a unique twist

WWI-era glass orb replica returns to Auckland waterfront

Police to ramp up presence in areas worst-hit by retail crime