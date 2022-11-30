Parents refusing vaccinated blood for baby's surgery appear in court

A hearing has been set to hear evidence in a dispute between Health NZ and parents of four-month-old baby that needs heart surgery.

Supporters of the parents outside court on November 30 (Source: 1News)

The issue appears to be over the parents' refusal to allow their baby to receive donated blood that comes from someone who has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

They said their baby was doing okay right now but needed urgent heart surgery.

They claimed they had a number of unvaccinated people volunteer to give blood, if necessary, yet they say health officials declined their request.

Today, Te Whatu Ora Health NZ appeared before Justice Layne Harvey at the High Court in Auckland, with an application under the Care of Children Act so the planned surgery can proceed.

The purpose of the appearance this morning was to arrange a hearing, which has been scheduled for next Tuesday unless both parties can reach an agreement beforehand.

“The position is somewhat urgent,” said lawyer for Health NZ, Paul White.

“Several weeks a ago a child with this condition has been treated.”

“This is a very urgent and unusual case,” said lawyer Sue Grey, acting for the parents.

“This case is about parents that want better care than the care the state has offered.”

She said her clients had been labelled “conspiracy theorists”.

“There is compelling international evidence justifying the concern my clients have got.”

Up to 80 supporters of the parents gathered outside the court, some waving protest banners and making speeches.

The parents of the baby were also in court with the four-month-old.

In a statement, the New Zealand Blood Service said the organisation has a statutory responsibility to ensure the supply of appropriate blood, blood products, tissues and related services.

“We have one of the safest blood supplies in the world and every year in New Zealand around 29,000 people have their lives saved or improved thanks to the generosity of our 100% voluntary and non-renumeration community of dedicated blood and plasma donors.”

It said it would not comment on the case as it was before the courts.

BloodNZ has an extensive FAQ on its website about Covid-19 and blood donations.