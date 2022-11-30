'No medical risk' for children receiving vaccinated blood - experts

Medical experts say there is no risk for children receiving blood from someone that has received a Covid-19 vaccine.

File image: A baby in hospital. (Source: istock.com)

It comes as Health NZ attempt to gain guardianship over a four-month-old baby whose parents are not allowing a planned heart surgery to go ahead if the donated blood needed in the surgery is from someone who has had the vaccine.

The family and about 100 supporters attended an administrative hearing today at the Auckland High Court.

A hearing to hear evidence from both sides is set for next Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

1News spoke to several medical professionals today about the case and whether there are any risks from using blood from a vaccinated person.

Read More Parents refusing vaccinated blood for baby's surgery appear in court

"There is no medical risk," Immunisation Advisory Centre director Dr Nikki Turner said.

1News asked Turner if there were any examples overseas of this being an issue.

"Not that I'm aware of," she said.

"You have antibodies in all blood products. If you think about it you have antibodies to the Covid virus or you have antibodies to the vaccine, most of New Zealand now will have antibodies in our blood products."

She said New Zealand medical professionals are trying to offer best medical practice for Kiwis.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Obviously people do not trust or believe the science, but they also trust and believe and want our medical interventions for this very sick child, but they don't want bits of it. I think there is a bit of confusion here."

Health Minister Andrew Little commented on the case today.

"There are very rare occasions where caregivers such as hospitals and its staff...have to take action such as seeking guardianship," he said.

"Sometimes parents, although well meaning, often make decisions that are not in the interest of the child."