One person has died after a logging truck and car collided on State Highway 2 near Bayview in Napier this morning.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Fire and Emergency said the incident was reported around 7am on Main North Rd.

Four fire crews attended the scene and three still remain there.

Police said SH2 will be closed for a number of hours today.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as "lengthy" diversions are in place.