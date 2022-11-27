Nationwide protest for Sandringham stabbing victim tomorrow

A nationwide protest has been planned for tomorrow following the fatal stabbing of dairy worker Janak Patel in Sandringham on Wednesday night.

Supporters light candles outside the Rose Cottage Superette during a vigil yesterday. (Source: 1News)

Sunny Kaushal, chairman of the Dairy & Business Owner's Group, said that the protest is "a mark of respect to dairy and retail workers killed, injured or robbed serving their community".

It will take place from 12.30pm to 2.30pm tomorrow.

The main protest will be held in front of the prime minister's Electoral Office in Mt Albert, but supporters from other cities are encouraged to gather in front of their local Labour MP's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who can't stand in front of their local MP's office are encouraged to close their shops for the tow hours and stand out fron with posters. Kaushal earlier said this is to "send a strong message that enough is enough".

He also earlier told 1News that he was disappointed with the prime minister's response to Patel's death, saying that she should have responded like she did following the March 15 terrorist attacks in 2019.

"It shouldn't matter the number of lives lost, this happened under her watch," he said.

Signs laid alongside flowers outside the Rose Cottage Superette carried messages like "Justice for Janak", "Be Kind to Migrant Workers", and "Team of Five Million".

People speaking outside the dairy yesterday expressed their support for the victim and his family.

"I shared a post that we're going to be holding a vigil for the brother and within minutes I got comments from people I didn't even know praising Janak, writing about what sort of person he was - welcoming, always happy," a supporter stated.

"Justice must be served to him, and his family...no one, and I mean no one, should go through this just for feeding their family."

ADVERTISEMENT

Patel's funeral is due to be held in Auckland today at 5pm.