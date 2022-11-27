Another person arrested after Sandringham dairy stabbing

A third man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Janak Patel.

Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. (Source: 1News)

A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow, according to police.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police were still appealing for potential witnesses.

"Police have also located and seized a vehicle that was being sought in relation to the homicide investigation," he said.

Beard said police were still looking for the knife used and the drawer from the till that was allegedly stolen, as well as the clothing worn by the man accused of murdering Patel.

"We would like to thank everyone in our community who has gotten in touch with information to assist our work to hold these offenders to account."

He said anyone with information should quote file number 221123/3847 when approaching police.