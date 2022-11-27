Another person arrested after Sandringham dairy stabbing

Source: 1News

A third man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Janak Patel.

Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham.

Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. (Source: 1News)

A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow, according to police.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police were still appealing for potential witnesses.

"Police have also located and seized a vehicle that was being sought in relation to the homicide investigation," he said.

Beard said police were still looking for the knife used and the drawer from the till that was allegedly stolen, as well as the clothing worn by the man accused of murdering Patel.

Read More

"We would like to thank everyone in our community who has gotten in touch with information to assist our work to hold these offenders to account."

He said anyone with information should quote file number 221123/3847 when approaching police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Lucky Lotto player scoops $24m prize

2

Another person arrested after Sandringham dairy stabbing

3

Missing diver found dead off Mahia Peninsula, Hawke's Bay

4

Dairy stabbing accused was staying in temporary accommodation

5

Rita Ora gushes over 'dream' wedding, Taika Waititi

6

Fame singer and actor Irene Cara dies aged 63

Latest Stories

More anti-Covid protests in China triggered by deadly fire

Another person arrested after Sandringham dairy stabbing

Photos: Auckland's Santa Parade goes ahead amid rainy weather

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Missing diver found dead off Mahia Peninsula, Hawke's Bay

Related Stories

Photos: Auckland's Santa Parade goes ahead amid rainy weather

12 arrested for street offences during Whangamatā beach hop

Luxon firm on military camps for youth despite opposing evidence