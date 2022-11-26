PM to visit Sandringham today after dairy stabbing arrest made

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit Auckland's Sandringham this afternoon after a dairy worker in the suburb was stabbed on Wednesday night.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Chatham Islands today. (Source: 1News)

Ardern is MP for Mount Albert, an electorate that includes the Rose Cottage Superette where the worker was stabbed and later died.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said she would meet with community leaders and police. It said Ardern would also address media at 1.45pm.

A spokesperson told 1News that a visit to the dairy where the stabbing happened wasn't expected to be part of the PM's visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ardern came under criticism from ACT leader David Seymour for not visiting the suburb yesterday. The prime minister had been visiting the Chatham Islands instead.

"It is my local community, so I will be looking to be present there as soon as I'm able to, but I'm also very aware there's a family grieving, and there's a police active investigation into a homicide," she said yesterday.

"I do need to delicately balance being in the right place at the right time when it comes to those two issues."

Last night, a 34-year-old man was charged with murder and aggravated robbery, while another man was charged with robbery in relation to the dairy incident.

They are both expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.