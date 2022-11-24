Auckland dairy worker stabbed to death 100 metres away from store

Police say the Auckland dairy worker who was stabbed to death in Sandringham was attacked around 100 metres away from the store.

Over 100 people gathered outside Sandringham's Rose Cottage Superette this morning. (Source: 1News)

In a statement released late this afternoon, police revealed shocking new details about the fatal robbery last night.

"The offender left the store around 8pm with the cash register drawer and walked about 100m towards Duncan Avenue," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

"He is seen on CCTV footage stopping at a household wheelie bin and placing the drawer inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At this point the victim has approached him and an altercation has taken place, at which time the victim has received several stab wounds."

Read More Auckland dairy stabbing victim was recently married

The alleged offender then left with the wheelie bin and continued towards Duncan Avenue, police added.

"The victim has managed to make his way back to the dairy where emergency services were called, and first aid administered."

More details on what the alleged offender was wearing have also been released.

"The description of this offender is a male wearing all dark clothing – black shoes, cap and a long-sleeved top.

"He was also wearing black pants with white writing down the left leg, along with a black and white bandana across his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is white writing on the cap and the pants police believe says Raiders," Beard said.

Police are asking residents in Sandringham to check their CCTV and dash cameras, leading up to and after the incident.