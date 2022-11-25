Hunt for Auckland dairy worker's killer continues

Source: 1News

The hunt for the man who fatally stabbed an Auckland dairy worker on Wednesday evening has entered its third day.

The man is alleged to have fatally stabbed an Auckland dairy worker after robbing the store.

The man is alleged to have fatally stabbed an Auckland dairy worker after robbing the store. (Source: NZ Police)

He was killed after he confronted a man who stole the till from Sandringham's Rose Cottage Superette.

The man was recently married and had been covering for the owners, who are overseas on holiday.

He died after approaching the man 100m from the store. A cash register drawer had been taken. Police say an altercation took place and the victim was stabbed several times.

The man was wearing all dark clothing - black shoes, cap and a long-sleeved top.

He was also wearing black pants with white writing down the left leg, along with a black and white bandana across his face.

There is white writing on the cap and the pants police believe says Raiders.

The death has prompted sadness and outrage in the community, and among shop owners.

Sandringham Business Association chair Jithin Chittibomma said he couldn't sleep after hearing of the attack.

"It's tragic ... and there's [a] sense of grief, frustration, anger within the community, within the business community and the community in general," he said. "Business isn't just brick and mortar, it's people, people that live, breathe, work in this community."

Police have released images of the alleged offender in the fatal Sandringham stabbing.

Police have released images of the alleged offender in the fatal Sandringham stabbing. (Source: NZ Police)

Vithiya, who grew up with the victim's wife, said she was broken by the killing.

"Who is going to look after her? No family here, her husband is gone. They were just… just starting their life."

