Images of Auckland dairy stabbing suspect released

Police have released images of the suspect believed to have fatally stabbed an Auckland dairy worker last night.

The man is wearing all dark clothing - black shoes, cap and a long-sleeved top.

He was also wearing black pants with white writing down the left leg, along with a black and white bandana across his face.

There is white writing on the cap and the pants police believe says Raiders.

In a statement released late this afternoon, police revealed shocking new details about the fatal robbery last night.

"The offender left the store around 8pm with the cash register drawer and walked about 100m towards Duncan Avenue," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

"He is seen on CCTV footage stopping at a household wheelie bin and placing the drawer inside.

"At this point the victim has approached him and an altercation has taken place, at which time the victim has received several stab wounds."

The alleged offender then left with the wheelie bin and continued towards Duncan Avenue, police added.

"The victim has managed to make his way back to the dairy where emergency services were called, and first aid administered."

This morning, over 100 people gathered across the street from the dairy, standing in solidarity.

Mark Ward, who lives in the area, told 1News he walked past last night and realised something was wrong.

"I was coming home from a pub quiz down this road and I saw all the police. When I got closer I saw the tape and ambulance," he said, adding he only learnt this morning that the man who was stabbed had died.

Ward said the man who died was a "super nice guy" who was minding the dairy for the owners while they were away on holiday.

"I can't believe that people would do this to other people. It's just not right."

Sandringham Business Association chair Jithin Chittibomma told 1News he couldn't sleep last night.

"It's tragic ... and there's [a] sense of grief, frustration, anger within the community, within the business community and the community in general," he said. "Business isn't just brick and mortar, it's people, people that live, breathe, work in this community."

Jacinda Ardern, who is the MP for Mt Albert, expressed her horror at the attack and its wide-ranging impact.

“To the family who today mourns their lost loved one - I am so sorry this happened. I know our Sandringham community is a tight-knit one, and they will be feeling this too.

“Our job as Government is to make sure those who commit such crimes are brought to justice and to try to prevent them from occurring at all. On both counts, we will keep doing all we can."