Japan fans praised for staying behind to clean Qatar stadiums

Japanese fans have once again been impressing with their respectful behaviour, this time at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Japan supporters have been spotted cleaning up stadiums after games, even ones where their team isn't playing.

"At the opening game of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador Japanese fans decided to clean the stadium," a reporter for TSN said in a TikTok video showing them in action.

When asked why they do it, one fan responded: "Japanese never leave rubbish behind, we respect the place."

The reporter was left in shock, "I thought it would be one or two people but they are all doing it around the stadium.

"I had heard of this but never thought it was real."

Hundreds of blue rubbish bags were also on hand for a big clean up after Japan's shock triumph over Germany this morning.

Japanese fans pick up trash at the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match against Germany. (Source: Getty)

Japanese fans at the Khalifa International Stadium got to work instead of creating a big mess celebrating their historic victory.

Japan are now in a good position to qualify from their group, with Germany likely needing a big result against Spain to stay in the hunt.