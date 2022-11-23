Watch as shovel-wielding neighbour chases off Wellington ram-raiders

Footage has emerged of a shovel-wielding man chasing off ram-raiders who broke into a Wellington liquor store this morning.

Thirsty Liquor Island Bay owner Chetan Rattan said he was alerted to the incident at around 4.10am.

The video shows the man appearing from the other side of the The Parade with a shovel, chasing down the three ram-raiders.

Rattan said if it wasn't for the man, who he doesn't know the identity of, there would have been more damage to his shop.

"I really want to give a big thanks to him."

Rattan said this is the third time his shop has been burgled in the past four months and the second time his store has been ram-raided.

"They took $1000 plus worth of alcohol and have left quite a bit of damage to the door at the front entrance of the shop".

He said the shop already has extra security measures in place like roller doors and added bollards.

Police said five people left in the car which was then dumped on Houghton Bay Rd.

The thieves then stole another vehicle but police deployed road spikes, with the car eventually coming to a stop in Miramar.

All five youths were arrested.