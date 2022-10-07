Suspects identified in failed Greymouth ram-raid

Greymouth police say they have identified suspects connected to a failed ram-raid on Tainui Street overnight.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police said a stolen car was used to smash into a service station around 12.40am, but the offenders left with a small amount of cash and a few food items after attempts to steal the store's till and cigarettes failed.

However, significant damage was caused to the service station and the stolen car used in the burglary, police said.

Although the suspects have now been identified, police said they still want to hear from anyone with relevant information.