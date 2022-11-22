The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss

Source: 1News

The Chase star Mark Labbett has shed 63 kgs as part of his weight loss journey.

The Chase star Mark Labbett shows off his slimmed down figure.

The Chase star Mark Labbett shows off his slimmed down figure. (Source: Instagram / Mark Labbett)

The 57-year-old TV personality, known on the British quiz game show as The Beast, slimmed down his figure as part of his battle with diabetes, the Daily Mail reports.

Labbett previously revealed in January that he had slimmed down from 5XL to 2XL.

He owed his transformation to “eating less and drinking more”, he told British talk show Loose Women this week.

"I think the diabetes may have helped because I eat a lot less. I drink a lot more fluids."

"52 inch chest so down from 5xl to 2xl, still work to do…..xl or bust :)," he wrote on Twitter in January.

