Jay Leno released from LA burns clinic after car fire

US comedian Jay Leno has been released from a Los Angeles burns clinic today after suffering injuries in a car fire this month.

Jay Leno with staff at The Grossman Burn Center.

It comes after the 72-year-old former Tonight Show host was seriously burned at his garage when a car in his vintage collection burst into flames on November 12.

Leno was admitted to The Grossman Burn Center for treatment on burns to his face and hands.

He was released today after a 10-day stay at the clinic.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement.

The star posed with staff for a picture on the way out, revealing the extent of his injuries for the first time.

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the burns clinic said in a statement.

"He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

