Jay Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Source: 1News

Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalised for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday (local time).

Jay Leno.

Jay Leno. (Source: Associated Press)

The former “Tonight Show” host was in good condition and his wife, Mavis, is with him at the Grossman Burn Center north of Los Angeles, said Peter H. Grossman, medical director of the centre at West Hills Hospital.

“He is in good spirits today,” Grossman told a televised news conference. Last weekend, Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that the plastic surgeon categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe.

Some of the facial wounds “are a little bit deeper and a little more concerning" because they're showing signs of progressing to third-degree, as can happen with burns, Grossman said.

Treatment intended to keep the burns from getting worse includes high-pressure oxygen therapy to stimulate healing, along with surgery in which the burn wounds are cleaned and shaved away, he said. A temporary “biological skin substitute” is placed over the area, he said.

Read More

Leno came through one surgery well and a second is planned this week, Grossman said. The comedian is up and walking, telling jokes and is a hit with the staff, even giving out cookies to young patients, he said.

The fire occurred at the Burbank garage where Leno stores his famed collection of cars and other motor vehicles, the doctor said. In a statement earlier this week, Leno referred to the burns as “serious” but said he would need only "a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Grossman said he appreciated Leno's eagerness but has cautioned him to be realistic.

“I had to tell him that he needs to step back a little bit and just realise that some of this takes time," he said. “He’s very compliant, he understands that. I think he’s realising that he does need to perhaps take it a little slower than he initially anticipated.”

The doctor said he expects Leno to make a full recovery but that it was too early to know if there would be “remnants” of the injury. He didn't elaborate.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Most NZ babies now born to unmarried parents

2

Family 'devastated' over missing boy, mother’s death in Manukau boat tragedy

3

World-first antibody test quickly detects if you've had Covid

4

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, engaged to singer Firerose, 34

5

Ngāruawāhia woman seriously injured in assault by burglars

6

Analysis: Papali'i's form offers All Blacks a World Cup blueprint

Latest Stories

Jay Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Most NZ babies now born to unmarried parents

Police seeking second car in relation to Lower Hutt homicide

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Haas cuts Mick Schumacher and replaces him with Hulkenberg

Related Stories

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, engaged to singer Firerose, 34

'Unprecedented demand' sees Taylor Swift tickets relisted for $45k

Aaron Carter cremated as cause of death yet to be revealed

Wrong way vehicle hit 25 LA County sheriff's recruits on run