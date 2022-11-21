School in north-west Auckland in 'emergency lockdown'

A school in north-west Auckland is in "emergency lockdown".

Huapai District School, Kumeu. (Google Maps).

Huapai District School, near Kumeu, says it was advised to go into emergency lockdown by the Ministry of Education.

A message on the school's Facebook page around 11:30am reads: "Please DO NOT come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to as your child's welfare and safety is our priority.

"This includes contacting your child/ren via email or phone. Your assistance and cooperation are appreciated at this time. All further updates will be provided here via the school app - SchoolApps and the website under the Latest News section. We will update the website when the lockdown has been completed. Thank you."

A further update on the school's official website reads: "All students and staff are safe and accounted for.

"Police have advised us to remain in lockdown."

A person in the area told 1News a police helicopter has been circling overhead.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.