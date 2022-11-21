Armed police outside Auckland property after school lockdowns

Two primary school on Auckland's North Shore were the latest to be put into lockdown today as police descended on the area.

It comes after two schools in north-west Auckland were put into emergency lockdown after gunshots were reported in the area this morning.

This afternoon, Beach Haven Primary posted on its official Facebook page that it had been put into lockdown.

"The school has just been advised to go into lockdown. We will not be releasing any children until advised by police."

Just before 3:20pm the school updated its page to say the school is now out of lockdown and children are being sent home.

Verran Primary School in Birkdale was also put in lockdown this afternoon.

This was also lifted around 3:20pm.

"The lockdown has now been lifted. Your children will be coming out to you soon," it says on the school's Facebook page.

Police said officers are at an address in Beach Haven as part of inquiries into the earlier firearms incident in Huapai.

"Officers at the Lancaster Road are armed given the nature of the earlier incident and are being supported by the Armed Offenders Squad.

"Inquiries remain ongoing at this stage."

Earlier, Huapai District School, near Kumeu, says it was advised to go into emergency lockdown by the Ministry of Education.

In a statement around 12:30pm, police said they are at a property on Main Road, Huapai following a reported firearms incident.

"Around 10.22am, police received reports of gunshots at a residential property.

"Police are at the address with the police helicopter Eagle, and are making inquiries.

"As a precaution, two nearby schools have been placed into lockdown.

"There have been no reports of injuries."

The lockdowns ended this afternoon, with Huapai District School posting the following on its official website.

"We are now out of Emergency lock down and all students, staff and persons onsite are safely accounted for. Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions. The safety of your child was our priority.

"A notice will be going out to parents/caregivers tonight to provide some more information about what has occurred today and about our emergency lockdown procedures."

