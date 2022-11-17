Jacinda Ardern to meet Xi Jinping at APEC this week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will raise China's human rights record and question its intentions in the Pacific when she meets with China's President Xi Jinping at APEC this weekend.

1News understands the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting at the APEC summit.

While Ardern is not confirming the meeting will take place she said if it does she won't shy away from raising issues like China's ill-treatment and detention of Uighur Muslims, and also China's intentions in the Pacific.

Ardern said while the two countries have a strong trading relationship and shared interests in areas like combatting climate change and protecting people during the pandemic, we also have big differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will also be very clear on where we part ways and that includes on human rights issues and some of the geostrategic tensions we've seen.

"I say nothing privately that I don't say publicly as well, we're opposed to the militarisation of our region," Ardern told reporters in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam where she's conducting a three-day trade visit.

1News also understands Ardern will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris in a less formal setting known as a pull-aside on the edges of the summit.

Ardern has confirmed she will have a mix of formal bilateral meetings, and pull asides, with the leaders of Thailand, South Korea and Canada at APEC at the weekend.

1News understands she will also likely meet with leaders from the Philippines and Indonesia.