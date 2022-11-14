'Sober' East Asia Summit concludes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described the East Asian Summit which has just concluded in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as "deliberate, diplomatic and sober".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern listens to a speech during the ASEAN-East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Source: Associated Press)

Ardern said the summit discussed problem areas such as North Korea and its increased ballistic missile testing, frustration from all nations at the ongoing atrocities being committed by Myanmar's military rulers and their refusal to engage.

Russia's war against Ukraine was also repeatedly brought up by world leaders as were the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea.

Asked if was a grim meeting, Ardern agreed.

"When you think about those themes, when you think about the activities of North Korea, the war in Ukraine, Myanmar and the atrocious acts there it was always going to be, but at the same time what I took from it was I sensed even greater consensus that I had seen previously, and just the mere act of everyone being in that room and engaging in diplomacy that makes a difference," she said.

"You may not come away with a single solution but the mere act of everyone sitting around the table and listening to one another does make a difference, I absolutely believe that."

Ardern managed to talk to US President Joe Biden for about 15 minutes during the leaders' Gala Dinner at ASEAN at the weekend. She updated him on how New Zealand is now helping supply infant formula to address a shortage in America "and while highlighting the positive just a little reminder about the aluminium and steel tariffs over dinner as well".

"But actually the vast majority was just a personal conversation leaders do still talk about normal things like family," Ardern added.

The prime minister also held a bilateral meeting with Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, and announced the conclusion of the negotiation to upgrade the ASEAN Australia New Zealand Free Trade Agreement.

Ardern will now travel to Vietnam and will be joined by Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor, along with a business delegation from New Zealand.