Scott Robertson says coaching England would be 'special job'

Source: 1News

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has described the England head coaching position as a “pretty special job” as he continues to weigh up his international future.

Scott Robertson, right, with Ronan O'Gara, left, and Luke Whitelock after the Barbarians beat the All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Scott Robertson, right, with Ronan O'Gara, left, and Luke Whitelock after the Barbarians beat the All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Robertson, overlooked for the All Blacks position which instead went to Ian Foster at the end of 2019, has made no bones about wanting his next job to be in the Test arena.

As the most successful coach in Super Rugby and about to enter his final season with the Crusaders, Robertson once again displayed his credentials when leading the Barbarians to victory over Leon MacDonald’s All Blacks XV in London at the weekend.

In an interview with England’s i newspaper, Robertson said: “I’ve said it many times that the All Blacks is my preferred choice but if it didn’t work out that way, you know, England’s got so much potential, it’d be a pretty special job.

“There is potential to any international job, I’ll make that clear, because there’s a few coming up [after the 2023 World Cup]. My first choice is to be at home. And then what other potential, if it is England, Scotland or Australia or any other team that’s out there, you’ve got to look at it.”

Read More

An intriguing recent development regarding the England team is the statement from RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney that Eddie Jones’ replacement – the Australian is leaving after next year’s World Cup – didn’t have to be English, opening the door slightly wider for the man known as Razor and potentially in partnership with Irishman Ronan O’Gara, a former Crusaders assistant now the head coach at La Rochelle, the French champions.

O’Gara is also assisting Robertson with the Barbarians.

Robertson declined to go into detail about England’s recent performances, but said: “Oh, god there’s massive potential and some great young players coming through.”

Asked what he would bring to international rugby, he replied: “Well, you’ll get me.

“I like to bring the energy every day and I enjoy what I do. My job is to create an environment everyone loves coming to, and get the best out of themselves.”

RugbyRugby World CupAll Blacks

Popular Stories

1

Venomous sea krait spotted in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

2

Sudden death in Auckland's Silverdale, police investigating

3

Kiwi workmate stabbed female chef 'out of the blue' in NSW

4

NZTA proposes sweeping state highway speed limit decreases

5

Ruapehu man oblivious to $1m Lotto win for nearly two months

6

Scott Robertson says coaching England would be 'special job'

Latest Stories

$38 million of cocaine smuggled in boiler, seven arrested

Frequent travellers from Samoa to soon bypass visa requirements

Fresh appeal for missing Auckland man one year on

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Venomous sea krait spotted in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

Related Stories

Analysis: Foster's ABs' gamble pays off - now to avenge World Cup loss

Making Black Ferns' World Cup rings was humbling, jeweller says

Black Ferns dominate World Rugby Awards nominations, ABs snubbed

Eddie Jones' stunt involving sword, kiwifruit recalled