Scott Robertson says coaching England would be 'special job'

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has described the England head coaching position as a “pretty special job” as he continues to weigh up his international future.

Scott Robertson, right, with Ronan O'Gara, left, and Luke Whitelock after the Barbarians beat the All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Robertson, overlooked for the All Blacks position which instead went to Ian Foster at the end of 2019, has made no bones about wanting his next job to be in the Test arena.

As the most successful coach in Super Rugby and about to enter his final season with the Crusaders, Robertson once again displayed his credentials when leading the Barbarians to victory over Leon MacDonald’s All Blacks XV in London at the weekend.

In an interview with England’s i newspaper, Robertson said: “I’ve said it many times that the All Blacks is my preferred choice but if it didn’t work out that way, you know, England’s got so much potential, it’d be a pretty special job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is potential to any international job, I’ll make that clear, because there’s a few coming up [after the 2023 World Cup]. My first choice is to be at home. And then what other potential, if it is England, Scotland or Australia or any other team that’s out there, you’ve got to look at it.”

An intriguing recent development regarding the England team is the statement from RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney that Eddie Jones’ replacement – the Australian is leaving after next year’s World Cup – didn’t have to be English, opening the door slightly wider for the man known as Razor and potentially in partnership with Irishman Ronan O’Gara, a former Crusaders assistant now the head coach at La Rochelle, the French champions.

O’Gara is also assisting Robertson with the Barbarians.

Robertson declined to go into detail about England’s recent performances, but said: “Oh, god there’s massive potential and some great young players coming through.”

Asked what he would bring to international rugby, he replied: “Well, you’ll get me.

“I like to bring the energy every day and I enjoy what I do. My job is to create an environment everyone loves coming to, and get the best out of themselves.”