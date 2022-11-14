Scott Robertson coaches Barbarians to win over All Blacks XV

The All Blacks XV have completed their short tour of Europe with a 35-31 loss to the Scott Robertson-coached Barbarians team in London.

Both teams scored five tries in an even, entertaining contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the home team's perfect record with their conversions proving the difference.

It means the Leon MacDonald coach New Zealand side will return home with a win and loss under their belt, having opened the tour with a 47-19 defeat of Ireland A in Dublin.

It was another win for Crusaders head coach Robertson over Blues counterpart Leon MacDonald, having also emerged victorious when their respective teams met in the Super Rugby Pacific final in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barbarians needed to defend for the last 10 minutes after replacement back Bailyn Sullivan had scored a long-range try to pull the All Blacks XV to within striking distance.

The hosts were led by Luke Whitelock and featured three other former All Blacks -- George Bridge, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Charlie Ngatai.

Their tries were scored by Zach Mercer, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Joe Marchant, Teddy Thomas and Rhys Webb.

The All Blacks XV crossed through Bryce Heem, Josh Dickson, Alex Nankivell, Shaun Stevenson and Bailyn Sullivan, with three conversions landed by Damian McKenzie.

The visiting team's hopes weren't helped by yellow cards to Tom Christie and Stevenson.

rnz.co.nz